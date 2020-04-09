Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wearing face mask now mandatory in urban areas in Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has made wearing of face masks mandatory for the people in urban areas as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:53 IST
Wearing face mask now mandatory in urban areas in Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan government has made wearing of face masks mandatory for the people in urban areas as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Wearing face masks have already made compulsory in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered officials to implement the Bhilwara model of dealing with COVID-19 in other districts of the state as well including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Banswada. He directed officials to monitor the coronavirus situation through cameras in hotspot areas.

Additional Chief Secretary Health Rohit Kumar Singh said that the orders of 10 lakh rapid testing kits have been placed. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 383 coronavirus cases including 21 cured/discharged and 3 deaths in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Navy undertakes medical evacuation trials

The Indian Navy has undertaken medical evacuation trials, including the exercise of airlifting patients on Lakshadweep islands in the aftermath of novel coronavirus scare, a defense spokesman said here on Thursday. Lakshadweep MP Mohammad F...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidatio...

As COVID-19 interrupts blood donation, govt issues guidelines for safe blood collection

In the wake of&#160;the coronavirus pandemic interrupting blood donation exercises, the National Blood Transfusion Council&#160;NBTC has issued interim recommendations to the states emphasising that voluntary blood donation and blood collec...

Italian PM Conte tells unions factories will remain shut for now

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Thursday the government did not yet consider it possible to re-start production in factories shut down to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, a union leader said. The Prime Minister conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020