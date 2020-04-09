Left Menu
India stands in solidarity with friends in Africa in COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday with Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and assured that India stands in solidarity with its friends in Africa during the health crisis created by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:16 IST
India stands in solidarity with friends in Africa in COVID-19 crisis: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday with Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and assured that India stands in solidarity with its friends in Africa during the health crisis created by COVID-19. According to a PMO release, the two leaders discussed the health and economic challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister assured President Museveni that India stands in solidarity with its friends in Africa during the present health crisis and would extend all possible support to the Ugandan government's efforts to control the spread of the virus in its territory," the release said. He expressed his appreciation for the goodwill and care extended to the Indian diaspora in Uganda by its government and society.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Uganda in July 2018 and touched on the special nature of India-Uganda ties. Both leaders shared the hope that the world would soon prevail over the challenge posed by COVID-19. (ANI)

