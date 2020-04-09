Left Menu
Development News Edition

DK Shivkumar appeals Cong workers to save lives amid COVID-19 crisis

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to party workers to save the lives of people of the state and show solidarity with the people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:35 IST
DK Shivkumar appeals Cong workers to save lives amid COVID-19 crisis
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to party workers to save the lives of people of the state and show solidarity with the people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown. "Humble appeal to Congress party workers that the time has come to do our best to save the lives of people of Karnataka. Hospitals across Karnataka are running short of blood. This is a call for able-bodied to volunteer & donate blood. Let us show solidarity with people in need," Shivakumar tweeted.

With 16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka reached 197 on Thursday, according to the state's Health Department. India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospit...

Only 104 COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 SARI patients: ICMR Study

By Priyanka Sharma The latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has revealed that only 104 cases were found COVID-19 positive out of 5,911 severe acute respiratory infections SARI patients.Out of this, 40 coronavirus SARI...

OPEC+ works on 2-year oil cut deal implemented gradually

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC, are discussing plans to cut oil production for at least two years with reductions implemented gradually, two OPEC sources said on Thursday.The group has previously said it wanted the United States...

Entrepreneur Iovine leads FaZe Clan funding round

Gaming organization FaZe Clan ended its most recent funding round, securing investments from e-commerce platform Ntwrk and entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine. Under the agreement, Ntwrk will receive the worldwide direct-to-consumer product rights fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020