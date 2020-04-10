Left Menu
U.S. agencies recommend revoking ability of China Telecom to operate in U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:17 IST
The U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies on Thursday called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke China Telecom (Americas) Corp's authorization to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.

China Telecom is the U.S. subsidiary of a People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-owned telecommunications company. Last year, two U.S. senators asked the FCC to review approvals of China Telecom and China Unicom to operate in the United States. The FCC last May voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd, the right to provide services in the United States.

