Court rejects bail to man accused of assaulting doctor, her sister

A Delhi court Friday denied bail to a 42-year-old man, arrested for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old resident doctor from Safdarjung Hospital and her younger sister in South Delhi's Gautam Nagar while accusing them of spreading coronavirus. Sanjeev Sharma, an interior designer, had allegedly assaulted the doctor and her sister on Wednesday night when they were buying fruit and groceries outside their residence.

The court accepted the argument made by the police that the offence was serious the accused should not be enlarged on bail. The court sent the accused to judicial custody till April 24.

The police had registered a case at Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 509 (outraging the modesty of women), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

