COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt instructs 3 major Universities to disburse salaries to employees
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Uttarakhand government has asked three major universities in the state to ensure the disbursement of salaries to teachers and outsourced employees of the private PG Colleges affiliated to them.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:20 IST
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Uttarakhand government has asked three major universities in the state to ensure the disbursement of salaries to teachers and outsourced employees of the private PG Colleges affiliated to them. Post Graduate (PG) colleges under Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Kumaun University and HN Bahuguna Garhwal University have been asked to disburse the salaries.
On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the nationwide lockdown should be extended to end the spread of coronavirus. According to the country's Health Ministry, till Friday 8 pm, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 35.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Uttarakhand
- Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
1,023 COVID-19 positive cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Health ministry
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
62-year-old doctor dies due to COVID-19; Indore death toll 22
COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev orders deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre.
Govt adopts strategy for cluster containment to contain spread of COVID-19 : Health Ministry