Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrests 110 people in Kashmir for violating lockdown

Police in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara have arrested 110 persons and seized 8 vehicles for defying the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:31 IST
Police arrests 110 people in Kashmir for violating lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Police in Srinagar, Bandipora and Handwara have arrested 110 persons and seized 8 vehicles for defying the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In Srinagar, Police have arrested 26 persons, including 7 shopkeepers, in the jurisdictions of Shaheed Gunj, Nowgam, Khanyar and Parimpora police stations and also seized 2 vehicles. Similarly, in Bandipora, 50 persons have been arrested and 6 vehicles have been seized for breaching the prohibitory orders of District Magistrate Bandipora across the district, according to a release by the police department.

In Handwara, Police Station Qalamabad has arrested 10 persons while under Kralgund police station 19 persons have been arrested for violating the prohibitory orders over Coronavirus. The Handwara police have also arrested 5 persons for similar charges. The total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 207 on Friday. Out of these, 197 are active cases; six have recovered while four people have died so far. 39 patients are from Jammu and 168 are from Kashmir.

As of April 10, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 7726 people have been kept under home quarantine, 415 in hospital quarantine and 27891 people are under home surveillance, informed the government. In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Christians are commemorating Jesus crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. The chanting of a small group of clerics insid...

Italy to extend virus lockdown until May 3: PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Friday that he had taken the difficult decision to extend the Mediterranean countrys economically crippling lockdown until May 3We are extending the restrictions until May 3. It is a difficult but ...

U.S. CDC extends "no sail order" for all cruise ships

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no sail order for all cruise ships, as it looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The new CDC order httpsbit.ly3a1Ar9I says that cruise ships have to cea...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020