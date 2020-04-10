Left Menu
Rachakonda Police Commissioner hands over rice, pulses to Manipur students who were denied entry to supermarket

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday interacted with students and handed over rice and pulses as a gesture to Manipuri students who were denied entry into a supermarket.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:46 IST
Rachakonda Police Commissioner hands over rice, pulses to Manipur students who were denied entry to supermarket
Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat handing rice and pulses to Manipuri students. (Photo credi- Twitter/Rachakonda Police). Image Credit: ANI

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday interacted with students and handed over rice and pulses as a gesture to Manipuri students who were denied entry into a supermarket. Two students from Manipur - Angam Weapon and Thangkai Haokip - residing at Vanasthalipuram were on Wednesday denied entry into Star Super Market situated near Panama Godown, Vanasthalipuram.

Vanasthalipuram Police on Thursday registered a case under sections 341IPC ( Punishment for wrongful restraint), 153-A IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence etc), 188 IPC (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and arrested accused - Derangula Venkat Ramana, store manager, and two security guards Kuchamalla Shankaraiah and Dileep Kumar. Police asked the students to reach out to them in case of any problem.

The police have warned supermarket management that any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, language etc at public places will not be tolerated. (ANI)

