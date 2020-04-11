Left Menu
Kamal Nath demands compensation for farmers after power plant's ash dam collapses

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that the state government should provide compensation to farmers who suffered huge losses after an ash dam of a power plant collapsed in Singrauli district.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:19 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that the state government should provide compensation to farmers who suffered huge losses after an ash dam of a power plant collapsed in Singrauli district. "The nearby villages and a large number of farmers have been affected by the collapse of ash dam of Reliance Power Plant in Singrauli district. Their crops are destroyed and debris have entered their houses," Nath tweeted in Hindi.

He demanded an investigation into the matter. "The government should immediately make arrangements to compensate for the losses of the farmers. This whole matter should be investigated and whosoever is found guilty, strict action should be taken," he said in another tweet.

A part of an ash dam of the power plant, situated in Singrauli district, collapsed and debris spread to nearby areas. (ANI)

