Hope CM will take action, says K'taka Cong chief on BJP MLA's birthday celebration

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturda said that he was hopeful that the Karnataka Chief Minister would take stern action against BJP MLA M Jayaram--who was on Friday seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur, in violation of social isolation measures and nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:30 IST
Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar speaking to ANI on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturda said that he was hopeful that the Karnataka Chief Minister would take stern action against BJP MLA M Jayaram--who was on Friday seen celebrating his birthday with several villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur, in violation of social isolation measures and nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "I am sure that the Chief Minister will take action on all these types of activities. We have already petitioned the DGP. Suo moto case should be registered immediately," the Karnataka Congress Chief told ANI.

Speaking about the video conference meeting that Congress President Sonia Gandhi held with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents via video conference, he said: "She has given us directions that the party has to play its own role. She said that the party needs to be very active, apart from the government." With regards to the farmer's struggles due to the national lockdown, the Karnataka Congress Chief said that the farmers are in a 'very grim situation'. "I appeal to all the people of Karnataka that we should go to the fields and discuss with farmers and buy the materials. Let us purchase their fruits and vegetables and distribute them at the village level." (ANI)

