Maharashtra Minister takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Malad West

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India and most of these cases being reported from Maharashtra, State Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Saturday reviewed the situation in his Assembly constituency -- Malad West.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:54 IST
Maharashtra Minister takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Malad West
Maharashtra Police holding flag march on Saturday in Malad West. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in India and most of these cases being reported from Maharashtra, State Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Saturday reviewed the situation in his Assembly constituency -- Malad West. According to an official, Aslam Shaikh took part in a flag march with the Mumbai Police to take stock of the situation of his constituency amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the State.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged. With 1,666 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country. (ANI)

