Ranchi's Hindpiri area designated as coronavirus containment zone

With eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported from it, the Hindpiri area in Ranchi has been designated as coronavirus containment zone and sealed, an official said on Saturday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:18 IST
Ranchi SDO Lokesh Mishra speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported from it, the Hindpiri area in Ranchi has been designated as coronavirus containment zone and sealed, an official said on Saturday. "One new case of COVID-19 reported today in Hindpiri area. The patient doesn't have any travel history. His contact tracing is being done," Ranchi sub-divisional officer (SDO) Lokesh Mishra told ANI.

With three new cases reported in the state today, the total number of positive cases rose to 17, said the State Health Secretary today. State Health Minister, Banna Gupta said that the new COVID-19 cases which are reported are related to the old ones.

He also said that the decision regarding lockdown will be decided after the cabinet meeting on April 13. Commenting upon the situation and enforcement of lockdown in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao said that at least 450 FIRs were registered against lockdown violaters.

"We have registered at least 450 FIRs against violators of lockdown. At some place, anti-social elements are spreading rumours. A total of 41 cases were also registered against people who have posted provocative content on social media," he said. Rao said cases have been also filed against 28 foreigners in the state.

"As many as 28 cases have been filed against foreigners as they have violated visa norma by attending the religious gathering. They are in quarantine. As they come out of quarantine they will be sent to jail," he added. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 7,500 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated.(ANI)

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

