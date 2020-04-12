Police rescue medical team kept under hostage by family in J-K's Budgam

By Police Rescue Medical Team Gone For Screening Person And Kept Under Hostage In J-K'S Budgam Police have rescued a medical team after it was kept hostage inside a house by family members of a person who was to be screened in Sheikhpora, Wathoora village here on Saturday.

A police party was rushed to the spot to rescue the medical team from Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Chadoora. A police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house, adding that soon after being informed about the incident, police rushed to the village to rescue them but they were attacked with stones.

He said that the medical team was rescued safely by the police. He further stated that three of the policemen were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, a case under Section 188, 269, 353 of the IPC has been registered against the family at Police station Chadoora and further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

