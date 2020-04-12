'Don't have money to buy essential commodities': TN labourers protest in Madurai

Daily wage labourers protest at MGR Street in Yagappa Nagar area, Madurai alleging they don't have enough money to buy essential commodities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The MGR Street has been declared as a containment zone and has been sealed as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Various labourers, daily wage earners and factory workers are struggling to find even the basic facilities due to the lockdown. In the given times, some organisations and people have stepped forward in order to help those facing problems amid the lockdown, by providing food and other essential commodities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 969. Till now, 44 people have either been cured or discharged, while 10 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus. So far, 715 patients have either been cured or discharged while 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

