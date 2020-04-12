Gunmen attack paramilitary team in Pakistan; soldier killed

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a paramilitary team in Pakistan's northwest restive tribal district near to its border with Afghanistan, killing a soldier. The gunmen fired at the vehicle of Frontier Corps troops patrolling party on Bannu-Miran Shah road in North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Lance Naik Iqbal killed in the firing during while Sepoy Naeem was injured

The security forces immediately conducted a search operation. However, no arrest was made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

