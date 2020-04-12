Gunmen attack paramilitary team in Pakistan; soldier killed

Gunmen attack paramilitary team in Pakistan; soldier killedPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:56 IST
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a paramilitary team in Pakistan's northwest restive tribal district near to its border with Afghanistan, killing a soldier. The gunmen fired at the vehicle of Frontier Corps troops patrolling party on Bannu-Miran Shah road in North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Lance Naik Iqbal killed in the firing during while Sepoy Naeem was injured
The security forces immediately conducted a search operation. However, no arrest was made.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- North Waziristan
- Frontier Corps
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ALSO READ
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,400 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre
Pakistan losing precious time to act decisively on Covid-19 outbreak
Pakistan gets medical aid from all-weather ally China to fight coronavirus
China sends medical assistance to Pakistan to combat coronavirus outbreak