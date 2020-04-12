9 persons arrested in connection with attack on Punjab cops

Nine persons have been arrested till now in connection with the attack in which the hand of a Punjab Police ASI was chopped off here earlier today, said Mandeep Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Weapons including guns and petrol bombs have been recovered.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that instructions have been given to the police to deal with anyone breaking the law in the strictest possible manner. "Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI's hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to the @PunjabPoliceInd to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner," Chief Minister Singh tweeted.

"I am proud of the @PunjabPoliceInd party under SI Bikkar Singh for professionally handling this situation. ASI Harjeet Singh is undergoing plastic surgery in PGI-Chandigarh, praying for a successful surgery," he added in the tweet. Political leaders on Sunday condemned the attack on policemen and others in Patiala by men dressed as 'Nihangs' and appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 lockdown norms and cooperate with cops.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were arrested after a policeman's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of men dressed as Nihangs attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district, police said. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the State due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.