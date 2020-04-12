Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need ICU support: Lav Aggarwal

Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:36 IST
Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need ICU support: Lav Aggarwal
Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Aggarwal speaking at a press briefing on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care. "On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now that we have 8,356 positive cases; of these only 20 percent cases need ICU support. So as of today, 1,671 patients need oxygen support and critical care treatment. This figure is important to show that the government is planning things well and is over-prepared," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"With the rise in case of coronavirus, we are increasing number dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and number of isolation centers in the country," he added. He said that the medical staff has been given proper training on ventilator management and how to manage biological waste, biomedical waste, cleanliness, infection spread prevention, etc.

When asked about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in last few days in China, Japan and Korea he said, "It is a cause of concern for us too, so we need to make sure that we continue to follow our containment and social distancing measures like we are following today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain will defeat coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the diseaseWe will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it t...

COVID-19: DUSU to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi University Students Union DUSU has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The students body held an Executive Council meeting and discussed the issues plaguing the students during the ongoi...

Need financial assistance for pvt security, facility mgmt, manpower supply: FICCI to FM

Outsourced business services sector, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, is in need of financial assistance in the form of GST cut, PF contribution support, Ficci said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This sector, having one c...

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University to be used as quarantine centre

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here has bee taken over by the district administration to be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases, said District Magistrate DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Sunday. The university will be used as a qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020