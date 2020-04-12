Combating COVID-19: One person in Andhra Pradesh to get 3 masks

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to provide three masks to each of 5.3 crore people of the State. According to an official statement, during a review meeting held here on Sunday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to "distribute three masks each to 5.3 crore people of the State."

During the meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was informed that 1.43 crore were mapped during the third survey. During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to a medical examination by the field staff. Reddy has asked the officials to conduct tests on all 32,349 people.

"There should be a special focus in the zones where COVID-19 is prevalent," said Chief Minister Reddy and sought details on the clusters, red zone, and hotspot areas in the State. The officials have been instructed to prioritise high-risk patients such as senior citizens and diabetic patients.

To assess the level of virus infection in the State, the Health Department is going to conduct 45,000 tests across the State prioritising the COVID-19 prevalent zones. The Chief Minister said that markings are mandatory at the supermarkets, shops, and Rythu Bazaars so that social distancing is maintained.

According to the official statement, as of 9 am on Sunday, 417 positive COVID-19 are active in the State. Among the active cases, 13 are foreign returnees, 12 are infected from the foreign returnees, 199 are Markaz returnees, 161 are those who came in contact with Markaz returnees, and 32 cases are those who returned from other States and got infected through other means. (ANI)

