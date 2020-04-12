Yogi Adityanath forms committee to figure out if development work can resume amid lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee under Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to look into how development work in the state can resume amid the countrywide lockdown, while abiding with the social distancing norms. "We have constituted a committee under Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya which will look at how development work can begin amid COVID-19 lockdown while following social distancing norms among labourers," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of COVID-19 spread is slated to end on April 14. However, it could be extended. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday stood at 483.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

