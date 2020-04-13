Delhi Police arrests Jamia Coordination Committee member for inciting communal riots in northeast Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday arrested Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator for his alleged role in a case related to planning a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi. A Delhi Court remanded Safoora Zargar, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator, to two days police custody in the matter.

Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Safoora Zargar after she was presented before a Delhi court on expiry of her two-day police custody in another case related to organising anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Jaffrabad area. Earlier Safoora Zargar was arrested in a matter related to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed. Earlier on April 6, a Delhi court had extended the police custody of a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who was arrested in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi for nine days. (ANI)

