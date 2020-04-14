48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945
48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:55 IST
48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, Jaipur. The tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 418.
With 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 10,363, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number, 1,036 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 339 persons have died. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Man tests positive, total number of cases rises to 60 in Rajasthan
VP, PM extend greetings on Rajasthan Day
7 evacuees from Iran, 3 others tested corona positive in Rajasthan, tally rises to 69: Official
Lockdown: Rajasthan refuses entry to Guj-based migrant workers
COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rise to 79