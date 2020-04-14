Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan couple fighting COVID-19 at frontline locks up daughter at home to ensure safety

Constable Saroj Kumar locks up her seven-year-old daughter at home while going to work - while this may sound like a draconian measure during normal times, the doting mother does it only to ensure that her young one stays safe as coronavirus cases soar across the country.

ANI | Bhilwara (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST
Rajasthan couple fighting COVID-19 at frontline locks up daughter at home to ensure safety
Constable Saroj Kumar locks daughter inside the house as a precautionary measure. Image Credit: ANI

Constable Saroj Kumar locks up her seven-year-old daughter at home while going to work - while this may sound like a draconian measure during normal times, the doting mother does it only to ensure that her young one stays safe as coronavirus cases soar across the country. Saroj's husband works as a compounder at a hospital and in times of a health crisis, his hands are full of work. With both husband and wife being frontline coronavirus warriors, locking up their daughter seems to be the only way to ensure social distancing and safety.

The lady constable takes pride in performing her duty and is also a concerned mother but she firmly believes that the country always comes first. "As a mother, I do feel scared leaving my child at home. But I have to control my emotions and do my job. I always believe in the motto that the country always comes first before anything else," said the cop. The young daughter is no less proud, she knows that her mother fights the pandemic on a daily basis.

"My mother fights with the coronavirus on a daily basis. My mother locks me inside the house and performs her duty. I do not feel scared--I sit at home sometimes study or watch television," said seven-year-old Dikshita. "Being with the Rajasthan Police, I am performing my duty towards my country so that I can save the people from this deadly disease. I ask the people to stay at home as it is safe at home," Saroj explained.

According to the Rajasthan State Health Department, 945 positive coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests, hotspots: All you need to know

As the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, medical terminologies like rapid antibodies test, RT-PCR test, hotspots and containment zones have come into focus. Doctors explain for the common man what these testing and containment t...

JPMorgan profit plunges as coronavirus loan provisions

JPMorgan Chase Cos quarterly profit slumped by more than two-thirds as the coronavirus pandemic and record low oil prices forced the largest U.S. bank to boost reserves to protect it from a wave of potential loan defaults.Provision for cre...

Volvo Cars India extends warranty on its cars till May 31

New Delhi, Apr 14 PTI&#160;Volvo cars India on Tuesday said it has extended the warranty on its cars till May 31 to minimise the inconvenience caused to customers due to the ongoing lockdown across the country.&#160; This will cover custo...

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

China has approved early-stage human tests of two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as the country where the virus was first detected battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia. Russia has become Chinas larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020