Rajasthan couple fighting COVID-19 at frontline locks up daughter at home to ensure safety

Constable Saroj Kumar locks up her seven-year-old daughter at home while going to work - while this may sound like a draconian measure during normal times, the doting mother does it only to ensure that her young one stays safe as coronavirus cases soar across the country. Saroj's husband works as a compounder at a hospital and in times of a health crisis, his hands are full of work. With both husband and wife being frontline coronavirus warriors, locking up their daughter seems to be the only way to ensure social distancing and safety.

The lady constable takes pride in performing her duty and is also a concerned mother but she firmly believes that the country always comes first. "As a mother, I do feel scared leaving my child at home. But I have to control my emotions and do my job. I always believe in the motto that the country always comes first before anything else," said the cop. The young daughter is no less proud, she knows that her mother fights the pandemic on a daily basis.

"My mother fights with the coronavirus on a daily basis. My mother locks me inside the house and performs her duty. I do not feel scared--I sit at home sometimes study or watch television," said seven-year-old Dikshita. "Being with the Rajasthan Police, I am performing my duty towards my country so that I can save the people from this deadly disease. I ask the people to stay at home as it is safe at home," Saroj explained.

According to the Rajasthan State Health Department, 945 positive coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.