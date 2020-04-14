MDDA donates over Rs 2 Crore to CM Relief Fund in Uttarakhand

The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) donated an amount of Rs 2,51,00,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic here on Tuesday. The State Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and MDDA Vice President Aashish Srivastava handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

