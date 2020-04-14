Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 14

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:09 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 14

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov holds online news conference - 0900 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Virtual meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors. Participation by Bundesbank President Weidmann. ** BRUSSELS - A group of European government ministers, members of European parliament and CEOs form "European alliance for a Green Recovery", calling for post-crisis green investment packages and committing to support solutions that address both the health and climate crises - 0500 GMT. ** PRAGUE - Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government will decide on easing anti-coronavirus restrictions in retail - 1200 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses the fight against coronavirus and the economy with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

** HANOI – ASEAN leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference ahead of an extraordinary meeting of defence ministers to discuss the Alliance's response to the novel coronavirus crisis - 0900 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund launches the World Economic Outlook - 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - IMF to publish its global financial stability report. BRUSSELSEU ministers of education will hold a video conference on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, speaks in an online briefing on COVID-19: A threat to liberal democracy in the EU - 0930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds government meeting including with Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

** GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest coronavirus outbreak developments across the world - 1400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers will meet tomorrow by secure video conference to discuss the Alliance’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund publishes its regional economic outlook for the Middle East and central Asia.

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers discuss further support for economies ravaged by coronavirus. BRUSSELS - EU health ministers discuss the outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 LISBON - Portugal's finance minister and Eurogroup Chief Mario Centeno speaks at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon. ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT.

VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY APRIL 17

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank virtually (to Apr. 19). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

BRUSSELS – EU leaders will follow up by video conference on the EU's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

