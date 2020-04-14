Burglary accused with quarantine stamp gets bail as officials refuse to lodge him in prison

A quarantine stamp led to the release of a 19-year-old burglary accused on bail in Telangana as authorities 'refused' to lodge him in prison over COVID-19 fears after he was remanded to judicial custody by a court, police said on Tuesday. The man, who was arrested on Saturday, had fever symptoms during mandatory pre-remand screening at a state-run hospital here following which the doctors stamped 'quarantine' on his hands as per the protocol for such cases in view of the spread of coronavirus.

He was subsequently produced before a magistrate and was sent to judicial remand. However, when the man was taken to the Chanchalguda Central Prison here, officials refused to admit him after finding the quarantine stamp on his hand, police said.

He was again produced before the local magistrate on Monday and was granted bail on a personal bond and advised home quarantine, a police official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.