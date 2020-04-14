Locals move HC against permission to bury COVID-19 victims

Locals move HC against permission to bury COVID-19 victimsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:50 IST
Residents of suburban Bandra have approached the Bombay High Court opposing the civic body's decision to allow burial of coronavirus victims in the local cemetery. The petitioner expressed fear that burial of COVID-19 patients at Bandra Kabristan can lead to community spread of the virus.
The petition, filed by Pradeep Gandhy and others through advocate D P Singh, is likely to be taken up on Wednesday. The petition said that on April 13 a body was brought to the burial ground but after the locals protested, it was taken elsewhere.
On March 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a circular saying that those who die of coronavirus must be cremated and not buried, irrespective of the religion. Following an uproar, the BMC withdrew the circular.
Revised norms said that burial will be allowed but the burial ground should be large enough so as to avoid community spread..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandra
- Bombay High Court
- DP Singh
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police
Migrant workers gather in Bandra amid lockdown, seek permission to return to their native states
Bandra gathering is result of manner in which lockdown extended: Maharashtra Home Minister
Aditya Thackrey thanks Centre for assisting in sorting out Bandra issue
Home Minister Amit Shah says incidents like large gathering at Bandra in Mumbai weaken India's fight against coronavirus: officials.