Delhi reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 1561

As many as 51 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, said Delhi Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 51 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, said Delhi Government. "Of the 51 positive cases that have been reported in Delhi today, 9 positive cases are from 'Special Operations'," said the government.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the national capital has mounted to 1561 including 1080 positive cases from 'Special Operations' and 30 deaths have been reported. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 10,815. (ANI)

