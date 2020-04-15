Left Menu
Uttarakhand constitutes committee to analyse effects of COVID-19 lockdown, suggest improvements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has constituted a high-level advisory committee to analyse the effects of coronavirus lockdown on the state's economy and give suggestions to improve it.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has constituted a high-level advisory committee to analyse the effects of coronavirus lockdown on the state's economy and give suggestions to improve it. The high-level advisory committee, under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Indu Kumar Pandey, will also consist of principal secretary industries Manisha Panwar, finance secretary Saujanya, additional finance secretary Bhupesh Tiwari and additional planning secretary Yogendra Yadav.

Additional Secretary Bhupesh Tiwari will be the member secretary of the committee. The committee will suggest steps to improve the economic resources of the state after studying the impact of the lockdown on the state's economy.

The committee, which has been asked to submit its report to the state government at the earliest, will also suggest which areas of assistance to the public that need to be prioritised. This comes a day after the coronavirus lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3. (ANI)

