Cabinet Secretary has been informed about COVID-19 containment strategies: Health Ministry

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been informed about COVID-19 containment strategies through video conference, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Wednesday. "The Cabinet Secretary has been informed about the large containment outbreak strategies and cluster containment strategies in details," said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus.

Aggarwal said that proper parameter mapping, clear exit and entry points of the containment zone were discussed in the conference. "Any other activities except essential services will be restricted in the containment zone. Active search of the cases will be conducted by a special team. Samples will be collected on the basis of sampling criteria for testing," he said.

"Apart from that, in areas beyond containment zone which will be called buffer zone, all the health facilities will be oriented and people having the problem of breathlessness will be tested," added Aggarwal. The Joint Secretary said that trained team comprising health, local revenue and corporation and volunteers, which will work in containment zones, will trace the contacts by making door to door visit. (ANI)

