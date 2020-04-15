Left Menu
SAIL sets up COVID-19 testing lab at Rourkela steel plant's hospital

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has set up a COVID-19 testing lab at Rourkela Steel Plant's Ispat General Hospital (IGH) which has been made ready for sample testing.

ANI | Rourkela (Odisha) | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:31 IST
SAIL has set up a COVID-19 testing lab at Rourkela Steel Plant's IGH. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Talking about the lab, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The new testing facility by SAIL at Rourkela will strengthen Odisha's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Our collective 'ispati irada' (steely resolve) will see us through these challenging times."

Doctors and paramedics of Ispat General Hospital trained at RMRC Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar will carry out the testing. Nasal and throat swabs collected from the suspected persons at the HiTech Hospital, Rourkela and District Headquarters Hospital of Sundargarh district will be tested at the lab of IGH. (ANI)

