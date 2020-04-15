Left Menu
'Self employment-generating' PILs should not be heard, Centre tells SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:05 IST
The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a PIL seeking relief for the poor during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying that such "self employment generating" pleas should not be entertained. "These are self employment generating petitions. This court should not entertain such petitions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre told the bench headed by Justice N V Ramana. The bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, was hearing the PIL filed by activist Swami Agnivesh seeking immediate relief for poor, homeless and all Economically Weaker Sections during the national lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus. The court took note of the Centre's submission that it was taking steps to implement relief measures to help needy people during nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and disposed of the PIL of Agnivesh.

Agnivesh, represented by senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves, opposed the submissions of the Centre. Earlier also, the law officer had opposed the PILs of activists like Harsh Mander and Agnivesh saying that till the country comes out of this unprecedented situation such “professional PIL shops” must be locked down. The government had said that preparing PILs without any ground level information or knowledge while sitting in an air-conditioned office is not ‘public service’ entitling any of them (activists) to argue public interest litigations particularly in the present global crisis.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

