Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan summons Chinese ambassador in protest over article

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:47 IST
Kazakhstan summons Chinese ambassador in protest over article

Kazakhstan's foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday to protest over an article saying the country was keen to become part of China, the ministry said.

In a statement the Kazakh ministry said the article titled "Why Kazakhstan is eager to return to China" and published on privately-owned Chinese website sohu.com "runs counter to the spirit of permanent comprehensive strategic partnership" officially declared between the two countries. The ambassadorial summons is an unusual move since the neighbouring countries usually avoid criticising each other.

The article does not reflect the position of China's government, and the two countries' friendship shall not be shaken by any matter, said China's foreign ministry in a statement sent to Reuters. The article retells in brief the history of Kazakhstan, noting that leaders of many Kazakh tribes had pledged allegiance to the Chinese emperor.

It also states that Kazakhstan had historically been part of China's territory and Kazakhs "do not have too many complaints" about being repeatedly invaded by China. China is a major investor in oil- and metals-rich Kazakhstan and is one of the main markets for its exports, dominated by commodities. Kazakhstan also makes money from Chinese goods carried across its territory to Europe.

But Sino-Kazakh ties have been strained by Beijing's de-radicalisation campaign in its western Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates over a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps. China has denied the camps violate the rights of ethnic minorities and says they were designed to stamp out terrorism and provide vocational skills.

The Chinese policies have affected ethnic Kazakhs living in Xinjiang, but the Kazakh government has not criticised the campaign and has chosen instead to seek the release of those who had Kazakh citizenship or were seeking it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...

Bangladeshi national arrested along IB in J-K's Samba district

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by security forces along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was apprehended in an area under the Narayanpur Border Out Post in the district, they said.The...

COVID-19: IMF disburses US$115.1 million to help Chad meet payment needs

The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of US115.1 million to Chad to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility the outbreak of COVID-19 and the drop in international oil prices are having a severe economic and social impact on Cha...

Realtors urge Maha govt to reduce stamp duty by 1 pc for 4 months

Developers association Credai-MCHI on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce stamp duty to 1 per cent for the next four months to spur demand in the real estate sector amid the Covid-19 crisis. It also sought a stimulus pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020