HC quashes AP govt's order converting public schools into English medium

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the YSRCP government's order introducing English medium in government schools. Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders Sudhish Rambhotla and Guntupalli Srinivas had filed petitions against the government order in the High Court.

Petitioners' advocate argued that it is the discretion of parents in which medium their ward should study. Government's advocate argued that English medium is useful for the future of the students. BJP leader Sudhish Rambhotla expressed happiness over the verdict. In a press statement, he said that it is the victory of students of the state.

Another BJP leader Dileep Kilaru said that he had informed the matter to union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhrial, who in turn said that courts will quash such GOs. Dileep called that today's verdict is a slap on the face of the YSRCP government which has taken unilateral decision. Dileep in a press statement said that the people of AP are happy with the HC verdict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

