Delhi govt engages CallDoc app to provide free online medical consultation : Satyendar Jain

Delhi government has collaborated with CallDoc app to provide round-the-clock free online medical consultation to the people of Delhi. "Delhi govt is glad to collaborate with CallDoc app to bring 24x7 online medical consultations for free to the people of Delhi. This will save the trouble of physical travel for regular OPD visits, especially for senior citizens. Download the CallDoc app: http://onelink.to/unkk7m," tweeted Delhi Health Minister Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday.

So far, Delhi has reported 1561 positive COVID-19 cases so far while 30 people have died of the disease. India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 while 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

