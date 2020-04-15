Left Menu
Development News Edition

448 cases registered so far in Ghaziabad for violation of lockdown

As many as 448 cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against 2,223 people so far for the violation of coronavirus lockdown in the district.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST
448 cases registered so far in Ghaziabad for violation of lockdown
Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani (Twitter Image). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 448 cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against 2,223 people so far for the violation of coronavirus lockdown in the district.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani in a video on Twitter detailed the steps taken by the administration. Naithani said: "Lockdown is strictly enforced. So far 448 cases under Section 188 of IPC have been registered against 2,223 people. 1,857 people have been arrested. In black marketing activities, six cases have been registered and eight people have been sent to jail."

He said that vehicles are being checked at 126 barriers within the district. "Face covers like mask or piece of cloth are necessary for the people at public places. I appeal to the people to do the same else under IPC Section 188, a case could be registered and a person could be arrested. Go out only for getting essential commodities and follow the lockdown," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan exhorts WHO officials, native doctors to eradicate COVID-19 as they did to polio, small pox

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a video conference with WHO officials and exhorted hem to work jointly with their Indian counterparts to eradicate the coronavirus malady just like they stamped out polio and small pox f...

Hard to say why COVID-19 cases not levelling off at same rate across Britain - science adviser

It is hard to say why the number of people in hospital beds with COVID-19 is dropping faster in London than elsewhere in Britain, a government science adviser said on Wednesday. Angela McLean, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser to the governme...

Centre promises helpline number for medical staff

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the petitions in connection with the case of providing better facilities to deal with COVID-19 crisis after the Centre submitted that a helpline number will be generated for grievances of medical s...

Decision on relaxation of restrictions after Apr 21: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the lockdown to contain coronavirus will continue in the state, while the decision on relaxation of restrictions will be taken after reviewing the situation on April 21. In a vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020