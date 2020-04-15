448 cases registered so far in Ghaziabad for violation of lockdown

As many as 448 cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against 2,223 people so far for the violation of coronavirus lockdown in the district.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani in a video on Twitter detailed the steps taken by the administration. Naithani said: "Lockdown is strictly enforced. So far 448 cases under Section 188 of IPC have been registered against 2,223 people. 1,857 people have been arrested. In black marketing activities, six cases have been registered and eight people have been sent to jail."

He said that vehicles are being checked at 126 barriers within the district. "Face covers like mask or piece of cloth are necessary for the people at public places. I appeal to the people to do the same else under IPC Section 188, a case could be registered and a person could be arrested. Go out only for getting essential commodities and follow the lockdown," he added. (ANI)

