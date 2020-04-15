French police shoot dead a knife attacker in north of Paris -source

French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, a police source said.

The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.

The source could not elaborate on the knife attacker's motives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.