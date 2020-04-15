Medical goods including PPE kits from China reach Guwahati

As part of efforts to fight coronavirus, medical goods including PPE kits, from China reached Guwahati on Wednesday through air cargo. "Blue Dart Air Cargo on Wednesday in Guwahati delivered medical goods including 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits brought from Guangzhou in China," said an official of State Health Department.

He said the cargo flight will go to Kolkata and then to Delhi. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Assam is 33 and one person has died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

