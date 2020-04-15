Left Menu
With 6 new cases of coronavirus being confirmed on Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state mounted to 514, said State Health Department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:58 IST
Telangana reports 514 active COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 6 new cases of coronavirus being confirmed on Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state mounted to 514, said State Health Department. "6 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of active cases are 514. However, no deaths reported today," said the Health Department.

They further said that 8 people have recovered and been discharged on Wednesday. A total of 22 districts have been declared containment zones.

As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country is 11,933, of which 1,344 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

