Migrant workers urge Telangana government for food due to extension in lockdown

Hundreds of migrant workers from Bihar, who are stranded in Hyderabad, on Wednesday requested the government for food or facility to go back to their state in view of the extension of lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:59 IST
Migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of migrant workers from Bihar, who are stranded in Hyderabad, on Wednesday requested the government for food or facility to go back to their state in view of the extension of lockdown. The workers said that they had the food and essentials till April 15 but now after the lockdown has been extended they have nothing to eat.

"We are residing in Jagathgiri Gutta and we had some essentials till today but now we have run out of money and there is no food for us. We request the authorities to make arrangements for us to stay here in Hyderabad including food or provide the facility to go back out native state Bihar," Dinabandhu Kumar, a migrant worker said. "Our Aadhaar card numbers have been collected to provide us essentials but the authorities haven't provided anything till now," he added.

Mohammed Rizwan Alam, another migrant worker said they were suffering. "There is no food here and we request the government to provide us food," he told ANI. Raju Ojha, President, Bihar Samaj Seva Sangh told ANI over phone, "In this critical situation, hundreds of migrant labourers are stuck here in Hyderabad and suffering a lot. The Telangana government should come forward and help by providing essential needs." (ANI)

