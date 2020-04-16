Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,380, death toll crosses 400

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:20 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,380, death toll crosses 400
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of positive COVID-19 cases with 2,916 cases including 295 recovered/ discharged and 187 dead.

Delhi comes second on the list with 1,578 positive COVID-19 cases. The tally also includes 40 patients recovered/ discharged while 32 patients have died due to the infection. Tamil Nadu is third on the list and recorded 1,242 cases including 118 recovered and 14 patients have died due to the virus.

Rajasthan has crossed the 1,000 cases mark with 1,023 cases including 147 recovered and three patients dead. Madhya Pradesh is hovering around the 1,000 cases mark with 987 positive COVID-19 cases including 64 recovered and discharged and 53 fatalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown--scheduled to end on April 14--will be extended to May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador

Indias limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has become the brand ambassador of CricKingdom, a cricket academy based here which will also facilitate coaching through its online platform after the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides. CricKin...

BGI trebles production to bring timely COVID-19 detection and intervention to over 80 Countries

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global genomics leader BGI has produced more than 10 million of its RT-PCR Test for SARS-CoV-2 and is distributing them to more than 80 countries around the world, including India, Indonesia, Thailand...

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...

Goa Police release video to urge people to stay at home

After spreading awareness about coronavirus by singing songs out on streets, Goa Police have compiled a video, featuring local artists, to highlight the importance of staying at home for protection against the deadly disease. Goa Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020