Five, including three Health Department employees, detected COVID-19 positive in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Five more COVID-19 cases, including three health department employees, have been reported in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 22. "Five more COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Barwani. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 22. Out of these cases, 3 people are from the health department,'' ADM Barwani Rekha Rathore said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now reached 987. The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

