China central bank says to keep room for monetary policy adjustment

China central bank says to keep room for monetary policy adjustmentReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:15 IST
China's central bank said in an article published on Thursday that it would maintain normalization of monetary policy as long as possible.
The People's Bank of China said it would encourage moderate savings and prevent asset bubbles.
It also said it would keep room for monetary policy adjustment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- People's Bank of China
- China