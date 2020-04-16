Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks free unlimited calls, data usage facilities during COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:21 IST
Plea in SC seeks free unlimited calls, data usage facilities during COVID-19 lockdown

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that free unlimited calling, data usage and DTH facilities are provided to subscribers to ease "psychological stress" during the lockdown till May 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also sought a direction to the Health Ministry to take appropriate steps to deal with psychological pressure mounting on individuals due to the lockdown or being kept in quarantine.

The plea sought directions to the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to invoke relevant terms of agreement of licenses granted to DTH service providers and ask them to provide completely free and unlimited viewing facility of their channels and contents during the lockdown period. It said they also be directed to exercise powers under appropriate provisions of law so that content of video streaming websites could be provided free of cost during lockdown.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Pratap, has said that social interactions by way of talking over phone, video calling and other modes of digital entertainment like watching TV channels on DTH platforms or contents on video streaming websites could be helpful in "lowering the psychological stress" caused by confinement during the lockdown. It claimed that the Centre and state governments have taken various measures to help the citizens during lockdown by providing food and shelter and other means for survival but no steps have been taken to answer the psychological pressure which is mounting day by day on the citizens.

"Mental and psychological health are as important as physical health and less has been done in this regard by the government during lockdown. Most of the persons who got stranded away from their family and friends are living in deep psychological stress and there has been even two-three instances of suicides due to fear of isolation during treatment of coronavirus disease," the plea said. The petitioner has further said that unlimited free audio and video communication means would allow the stranded persons, who are away from their family, to contact them and it would help in dealing with present situation.

It said that free and unlimited access to internet and satellite TV channels would offer better and wide mode of entertainment to individuals who are confined in home or in quarantine facilities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visits Ludhiana mandi

Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday visited the Khanna Mandi here, where the crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers, has begun. Procurement process has begun from yesterday. Our target i...

Coronavirus: Start-ups by IIT-KGP alumni unveil tech to fight pandemic

Two start-ups by IIT Kharagpur alumni have developed technologies to offer assistance towards surveillance, sanitisation and dissemination of official information related to novel coronavirus. In one such initiative, alumnus Debayan Saha ha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who gets to restart the U.S. economyThe tug-of-war over who gets to reopen the worlds largest economy - President Donald Trump or state governors - enters its next round on Thursda...

COVID-19 crisis hits sale and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad

The coronavirus outbreak has also hit the sales and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad, adversely affecting traders and farmers. Due to low crop yield, the supply of mangoes has gone down. Last year, around the same time, over 500 to 600 vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020