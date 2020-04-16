Karnataka CM inaugurates mobile COVID-19 testing booth in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:03 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru. These mobile booths will be used in all wards of Bengaluru to collect samples of those suspected to be infected.
According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Thursday, 4:00 PM, 279 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state, with 80 cured/discharged/migrated and 12 deaths. India's coronavirus tally is at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)
