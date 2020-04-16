Left Menu
Journalist accused in Bandra gathering case gets bail

A journalist, who was arrested in connection with the Bandra gathering case, was on Thursday granted bail in the matter by a Mumbai court here.

16-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A journalist, who was arrested in connection with the Bandra gathering case, was on Thursday granted bail in the matter by a Mumbai court here. The journalist identified as Rahul Kulkarni, who works with a TV channel, was accused of spreading misinformation about trains that led to a huge gathering of migrant workers outside Bandra railway station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a local court has earlier today sent nine accused in the matter to police custody till April 19. According to police sources, these accused were present in the crowd during the gathering in Bandra violating the lockdown. More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced. (ANI)

