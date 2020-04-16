Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat COVID-19 patients will start in 2-3 days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that doctors will soon start the trial of plasma therapy to treat the coronavirus patients in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:28 IST
Trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat COVID-19 patients will start in 2-3 days: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that doctors will soon start the trial of plasma therapy to treat the coronavirus patients in the national capital. Addressing a press conference he said, "The trial of plasma enrichment technique will start in the next 3-4 days. If successful, we can save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients."

He said that the Delhi government on April 14 had sought permission from the central government for the trial and today we have been approved for the same. Divulging on other issues he said, "Food has been distributed to 71 lakh ration cardholders and 15 lakh people have already applied for the ration card."

"We are providing cooked food to 10 lakh people on a daily basis," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says state health dept

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal and 10 deaths have occurred till Thursday due to the virus, government data showed. As of today, there are 144 active COVID-19 cases an increase of 12 from yesterday and 10 deaths due to...

Over 90 health officials, 20 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in MP

Over 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal till Thursday, said District Collector Tarun Pithode. More than 90 officials from the health department and 20 from polic...

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre does sequencing of coronavirus genome that causes COVID-19

Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has done the sequencing of the whole genome of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary-Health in the state government. This will be helpful in tracking origin, drug ...

Girls in Punjab's Hoshiarpur make homemade masks in battle against COVID-19

A group of girls in a village in Hoshiarpur are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making masks for local residents, migrant workers and those supplying essential commodities. Alka, second-year MA Hindi student, said that the gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020