Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria urges 'appropriate' debt solutions for middle-income countries

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 06:23 IST
Nigeria urges 'appropriate' debt solutions for middle-income countries

Nigeria's finance minister said a debt relief agreement reached this week to help the world's poorest countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic was a welcome first step but that middle-income countries with debt challenges also needed urgent help.

In remarks to be delivered at Friday's meeting of the World Bank's Development Committee, Zainab Ahmed said most countries in sub-Saharan African were particularly vulnerable to the pandemic because high rates of self-employment meant social distancing could not be sustained for long. The African continent, which has some 400 million people living in poverty, also had weak health systems that were grossly inadequate to test for the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus and manage those infected, she said.

Many African countries have also been hit by a slowdown in remittances from citizens living overseas, a sharp outflow of capital and a collapse in commodity prices. At the same time, export bans were causing shortages of medical supplies and food, she said. The International Monetary Fund this week forecast that sub-Saharan Africa would see a 1.6% contraction in gross domestic product this year, because of the pandemic, and a host of other challenges.

Coronavirus cases in Africa could shoot up to 10 million within three to six months from thousands now, according to provisional modeling, a regional World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday. Ahmed, who also spoke on behalf of Angola and South Africa, supported a call by African leaders for $100 billion in aid for the continent to deal with the pandemic, with $44 billion earmarked for immediate debt relief.

She welcomed an agreement by the Group of 20 major economies (G20) and the Paris Club of official creditors to suspend debt payments for the poorest countries through the end of the year, and urged the Bank and other multilateral institutions to explore ways of participating in the debt relief initiative. "Developing countries need all the assistance they can get to gain the fiscal space required to respond to this pandemic," she said, adding that commercial creditors should also take part on comparable terms.

Ahmed also called on all creditors, working with the World Bank and IMF, to explore a "range of appropriate solutions" for middle-income countries that are also facing fiscal constraints and debt challenges. "Urgent assistance to these countries is critical given the importance of their economies for the growth and development of their regions," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva underscores need to help Africa, other emerging markets

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva urged governments and the private sector to step up their efforts to help African countries and other emerging markets weather the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemi...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK extends lockdown for 3 more weeks httpson.ft.com2XGIsyo - Start-ups and larger companies s...

Quincy Crew cruise in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew swept FURIA Esports in two quick games Thursday to tie idle CR4ZY for first place in the BTS Pro Series Americas event. Quincy Crew 3-0 posted 16- and 14-minute wins over FURIA 0-3.In the days other match, Cloud9 1-4 came from b...

FOREX-Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

The dollar slipped on Friday after a media report on early signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working, as well as optimism about re-opening the worlds largest economy, encouraged investors in to riskier currencies.The Australian and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020