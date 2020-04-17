Uttarakhand Cabinet takes decisions related to COVID-19 management

In a meeting of the state cabinet held at the Chief Minister's residence here on Thursday several decisions were taken related to COVID-19 management, including making wearing of masks mandatory in public places and offices. Now, people in the state will be required to follow social distancing if they are travelling from one place to another, at any public place, and workplace. Gathering of five of more people shall be prohibited in any public place.

The permission of the District Magistrate will be necessary for any wedding ceremony or funeral and anyone who spits in a public place will have to pay a penalty. Sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. has been banned completely. At the workplace, there should be proper arrangement of temperature screening and sanitiser should also be provided. According to the Cabinet decisions, there should be a gap of at least an hour during shift change at the workplace and social distancing will be taken care of during the staff meal. Personnel above 65 years of age and parents whose children are below five years of age will be encouraged to work from home.

All government and non-government personnel and the common people should be motivated to use the "Arogya Setu" app, organisations should take care that proper sanitisation processes are followed, and large seminars will be banned. The state government has made arrangements to open industries in rural areas and in Industrial Estates. However, District Magistrates will issue permission to run the industry looking at the condition of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand is at 37. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.