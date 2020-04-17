Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 cops enforcing lockdown attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk

Three constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday, police said.

ANI | Tonk (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:45 IST
3 cops enforcing lockdown attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk
Tonk ASP Vipin Sharma speaking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday, police said. "A team of constables from Tonk police station had gone for a patrol in the area today to ensure lockdown compliance. When the team went to the butcher market area, they were attacked by a group of locals," Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma told reporters here.

According to the police, three constables were injured in the incident. "Constables Ramraj, Rajender and Baghchand were injured in the incident. They have been hospitalised and are being treated. We have brought in some people for questioning as per the report," Sharma said.

Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds great Norman Hunter dead at 76

Leeds United great Norman Hunter has died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus, his former club announced Friday. Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best effo...

Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday

Spains overnight death toll from coronavirus rose to 585 on Friday, up from 551 on Thursday but still far off figures of over 900 registered during the peak of the outbreak in early April.It was unclear why the difference in the governments...

COVID-19: Rajnath Singh reviews preparedness of Armed Forces Medical Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the activities of Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS and its assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced the e...

Chelsea's Willian cautious about resuming even without fans

Chelsea winger Willian is relishing the Premier League resuming, with some reservations during the coronavirus pandemic. If we restart playing without fans but theres contact on the pitch and maybe we can spread the virus between us, Willia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020