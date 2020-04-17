Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keran sector infiltration bid not possible without active support, collusion of Pak Army: General Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said the failed infiltration attempt by terrorists in Keran sector earlier this month could not have been done without "active support and collusion" of Pakistan Army.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:15 IST
Keran sector infiltration bid not possible without active support, collusion of Pak Army: General Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said the failed infiltration attempt by terrorists in Keran sector earlier this month could not have been done without "active support and collusion" of Pakistan Army. "As far as the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) is concerned, earlier this month, we had an infiltration attempt, which was successfully foiled. We were able to kill all five terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate. Unfortunately, we also lost a JCO and four very gallant boys," General Naravane told ANI.

"This attempt of infiltration was being made under very difficult conditions and the area from which they came, it would not have been possible without the active support and collusion of Pakistan Army," he said. The operation had taken place along the LoC in Keran sector. Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from one of the most professional Para Special Forces Units were airdropped near the LoC after the information about the infiltrators was received.

An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated. However, the Army also lost five of its best soldiers -- three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital. Stressing that the morale of Army personnel is very high, General Naravane lauded them for the "excellent job" they are doing "not only in J-K but also on the northern and western borders and in the North East."

However, the Army Chief expressed apprehensions that as the summer approaches the infiltrations would increase. "The summer is coming. The snow will melt. The passes will open. The infiltration attempts will increase. Along with infiltration attempts, the attempts of terrorists to foment trouble in the hinterland will also see some rise," he said.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. The commanders on the ground are taking note of all developments on the other side of LoC and various intelligence inputs that we are getting. And we are formulating our summer strategy based on that," said the Army Chief. The Army Chief said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the violence levels have declined. He made it clear that the current coronavirus pandemic won't affect the pace of Army operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant labourers take long walk back home to MP from Maharashtra

With no transport options available, thousands of migrant labourers across the country have resorted to commuting on foot or cycling towards their native places during the lockdown. In Nagpur, some migrant labourers were seen cycling toward...

China says it will step up macro policies to offset coronavirus pandemic impact

China will step up macroeconomic policies to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as its economy faces unprecedented challenges, the ruling Communist Partys politburo said on Friday, state television reported. China will make prude...

COVID-19: 17 more charter flights to repatriate stranded Brits from India

The UK government on Friday announced an additional 17 charter flights next week, with a total capacity of around 4,000 passengers, to bring home British nationals stranded in India since last month amidst the international travel lockdown ...

Aviation sector to take 6-24 months to recover from COVID-19 blow: Survey

The aviation industry may take between six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by global consultancy ICF. The survey, conducted among senior and mid-leve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020